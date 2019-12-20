Verizon Hits 28 5G mmWave Cities

In April of 2019, the first two cities in the world went live with Verizon’s 5G mobility network and today that number has grown to 28. The latest cities to get Verizon 5G include Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Miami, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah and Spokane, Washington. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is accessible on seven devices, the most 5G devices available on any 5G network.

"We’re building our 5G Ultra Wideband network right to support the type of transformative breakthroughs people imagine when they think of 5G," said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. "Our customers, local leaders and government officials recognize how super-fast downloads speed and low latency can change how they live, work and play. They are as excited about 5G Ultra Wideband service as we are."

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network has been recognized by federal, state and local officials and city leaders around the country. Verizon’s 5G mobility service has the capability to support improvements in accessibility, expand the capabilities of broadband and change industries as diverse as public safety, healthcare and retail.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)