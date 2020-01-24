Verizon, Dignitas to Launch 'Verizon 5G Gaming Center' for Esports Training

NEW YORK -- To further develop emerging technologies and their positive applications towards esports, Verizon and Dignitas have entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership. As a core focus, they will launch the nation's first 5G esports training facility, the Verizon 5G Gaming Center. Located in Verizon's 5G Lab in Los Angeles, the 5,500-square-foot training facility will serve as Dignitas' west coast headquarters and home to its League of Legends teams. Dignitas' 2019 World Championship-qualifying team will train exclusively at this facility and compete in the League Championship Series, which kicks off January 25th in Los Angeles.

By working together at the Verizon 5G Lab, Verizon and Dignitas will identify and develop ways that Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network can enhance player performance, improve recovery, and enable players to connect with fans in new innovative ways.

"We're thrilled to partner with the largest ownership group in esports, and have our LA Lab be home to the nation's first 5G esports training facility," said Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon. "With 5G's fast speeds, high bandwidth and low latency, players will be able to do things like stream high-quality gameplay essentially in real-time, stay connected with fans on-the-go, and experience console quality multi-player gaming on their phones."

"Partnering with a world-class innovator like Verizon brings immense new opportunities," said Michael Prindiville, CEO of Dignitas. "The technologies we are collaboratively building will help us strengthen support for our current and future partners far beyond today's capabilities. We are honored to be Verizon's trusted guide into esports and look forward to telling engaging stories through content, social media and experiences in ways esports has never seen before."

