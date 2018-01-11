Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Keynote CES 2019

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM today announced that Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES 2019. CES is the global showcase for 5G driving innovation across industries, from smart cities to self-driving vehicles, digital health and telecom. Vestberg’s address will take place at 4 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2019 will run Jan. 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas.

5G networks will be 100 times faster and five times more responsive than today, with an extremely high data rate and low latency - transforming industries and providing endless possibilities for new services and applications. At CES 2019, the world’s most influential tech event, Vestberg will explore the future of connectivity through 5G as it fuels new technologies and services that will blend our physical and digital worlds. Vestberg will take a deep dive into the impact of 5G that will change our world for the better – from building smart cities infrastructure to improving education, aiding first responders and beyond.

Vestberg was named chief executive officer of Verizon Communications, a leading provider of wireless, fiber-optic and global Internet networks and services, in August of 2018. He previously served as Verizon’s chief technology officer and president of Global Networks, with responsibility for further developing the architecture for Verizon’s fiber-centric networks. At Verizon, Vestberg has focused on delivering seamless experiences for customers over network assets. These assets consist of the U.S.’s leading and largest 4G LTE network, the world’s first commercial 5G broadband internet service, and residential fiber networks. As a global internet backbone, Verizon’s undersea cable network carries much of the world’s internet traffic, and fiber assets in 45 of the top 50 markets in the country.

Verizon’s latest products and services will be on display at CES 2019 in CES Tech West, located in the Venetian, Toscana #3705.

Vestberg spoke on a 5G Keynote Talk at CES 2018 and has also keynoted while CEO of Ericsson.

