Verizon Brings 5G to Parts of NYC

Verizon launched its highband 5G service in New York City Thursday, making it the fourth major mobile carrier to launch the technology in the Big Apple.

The carrier has also launched millimeter-wave (mmWave) 5G in Boise, Idaho, and Panama City, Fla. Verizon promised to roll out 5G in Panama City after Hurricane Michael hit in October 2018. Verizon said today's launch in Panama City is part of a $25 million investment earmarked for the city.

Verizon now has 13 cities running with its Ultra Wideband (UWB) 5G networks; it plans 30 markets live by the end of the year. AT&T currently has mmWave 5G up in 21 cities. T-Mobile has six mmWave 5G cities running, and Sprint has nine US cities running on its 2.5GHz midband for 5G so far.

In NYC, Verizon says it has launched 5G in parts of Midtown, the Financial District, Harlem, East Harlem, Hell's Kitchen and Washington Heights. Downtown Brooklyn and parts of the Bronx are also covered.

Why this matters Bringing 5G to parts of NYC gives Verizon a marquee city to add to its deployment list. And the deployment there will also take the technology to task, as mmWave offers gigabit downlink speeds but lousy coverage range. Verizon says its 5G nodes cover up to 2,000 feet. Big Red hasn't released any maps of its 5G coverage yet.

Company CEO Hans Vestberg said recently that the carrier will continue to waive the $10 premium it plans to charge for 5G coverage for the moment. Verizon offers 5G devices from Samsung, LG, Motorola and Inseego.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading