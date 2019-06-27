Verizon Brings 5G to Denver, Providence

NEW YORK -- Today, Verizon officially turned on its 5G Ultra Wideband Network in select areas of Denver and starting on Monday July 1, 2019 its 5G service will be available in select areas of Providence. Businesses and consumers in those cities will be able to access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network with one of four 5G-enabled smartphones – the LG V50 ThinQ 5G™, the moto z3 and z4 combined with the 5G moto mod, or the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – the most 5G devices available on any 5G network.

Service and Coverage Area Details

Customers in Denver and Providence should expect typical download speeds of 450 Mbps, with peak speeds of above 1.5 Gbps and latency less than 30 milliseconds with regular improvement in 5G Ultra Wideband speed, latency and overall network performance as Verizon engineers, working with our technology partners, continue to enhance and expand the network. Verizon has a long, proud history of rapidly building out networks and being first to 3G, first to 4G nationwide and first to 5G.

In Denver, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in areas of Highlands, South of 37th between Tejon and Navajo Streets. Coverage can also be found throughout LoDo and around Coors Field. Businesses and consumers will also have 5G Ultra Wideband service in the Central Business District around popular landmarks like the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Sculpture Park, and outside Paramount Theatre. Areas of Capitol Hill and Northern Sections of The Denver Tech Center will also have Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service.

In Providence, Verizon business and consumer customers will initially see 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of College Hill, Federal Hill, Mt. Hope, and around landmarks like Brown University (Erickson Athletic Complex, Wriston Quadrangle), Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College.

When customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled devices hand off the signal to Verizon’s 4G LTE network, the nation’s best and most reliable network.

In addition to Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis and Providence, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in 2019 in cities including: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, San Diego, Salt Lake City, and Washington, DC. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced later this year.

Verizon