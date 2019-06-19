Verizon Adds LG's V50 to 5G Phone List

Verizon has added a fourth 5G phone to its next-gen device list, even though it only has two mobile 5G cities currently running in the US.

Verizon will start selling the millimeter wave LG Electronics V50 ThinQ 5G on June 20. It already sells the 5G-capable Motorola v3 smartphone (with a snap-on 5G module), the Samsung S10 5G and the Motorola v4, which became available on Verizon on June 13 and also uses the 5G snap-on module.

The LG V50 will operate in both of Verizon's operational 5G markets in the US -- Chicago and Minneapolis -- as well as Verizon's nationwide 4G network. Verizon promises it will have more than 28 5G cities up this year. Verizon customers will also be able to use the phone as a 4G smartphone across its LTE network.

"Unlike our competitors, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G -- and all Verizon 5G smartphones -- is available to all Verizon customers, everywhere," said a Verizon spokesman. "Customers in Chicago and Minneapolis have access to our 5G Ultra Wideband network right now, and we'll have another 28+ cities lit up this year."

Sprint also supports the 5G V50 and 5G Samsung S10, while AT&T currently sells the Samsung S10 5G smartphone to businesses and 5G developers.

Starting June 20, Verizon will sell the LG V50 for $41.66 per month for 24 months via the Verizon Device Payment program (the V50 retails for $999.99). 5G service is only available with Verizon's $80 and $90 per month unlimited plans. For a limited time, Verizon is waiving its additional $10 per month 5G fee for new LG users.

Why this matters Verizon will use 28GHz millimeter wave in its 5G markets and phones in the US. Verizon is the last carrier in the US to publicly plan to continue to use mmWave, which offers gigabit downloads, but at 200-foot coverage ranges. Meanwhile, Sprint is using 2.4GHz mid-band frequencies and AT&T promises nationwide low-band 5G coverage next year.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading