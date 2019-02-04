Video

Turkcell's Digital Service Ecosystem Development & Planning

4/2/2019
50%
50%
How has Turkcell created a digital service ecosystem to offer more differentiated 5G experiences to users? Find out more about the future of 5G for the operator from Turkcell's Ayşem Ertopuz.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT