Turkcell & Affirmed's Network Virtualization Journey

3/13/2019
Turkcell expects 100-fold data growth through 2025, with just 1% revenue increase, on a network serving 35 million subscribers in Turkey and the surrounding region. The carrier partnered with Affirmed Networks on an ambitious network virtualization initiative, cutting costs, increasing agility and providing a foundation for new revenue-generating services and 5G. Turkcell's Ozgur Genc and Affirmed's Amit Tiwari describe the project to Light Reading's Mitch Wagner.
