Trump Tweets on 5G… & 6G

Donald Trump is not short of opinions. The President of the United States turned his attention to emerging cellular technology early Thursday with a couple of Twitter zingers for the domestic tech sector, which roughly translates as "I can only help you so much, so pull your collective fingers out!"

Here are the tweets:

I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard. American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind on......... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

....something that is so obviously the future. I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies. We must always be the leader in everything we do, especially when it comes to the very exciting world of technology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2019

That is all.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading