Trump Tweets on 5G… & 6G

Ray Le Maistre
2/21/2019
Donald Trump is not short of opinions. The President of the United States turned his attention to emerging cellular technology early Thursday with a couple of Twitter zingers for the domestic tech sector, which roughly translates as "I can only help you so much, so pull your collective fingers out!"

Here are the tweets:

That is all.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

DanJones
DanJones,
 User Rank: Blogger
2/21/2019 | 10:40:25 AM
Re: Bigly ambitions
Looks a lot like the previous situation to his ZTE pardon, just been talking to the Chinese Premier, all that
PaulERainford
PaulERainford,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
2/21/2019 | 10:20:31 AM
Bigly ambitions
Has anyone told Carlos Slim that the Mexicans are gonna pay for it all?
