Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Vodafone 5G, Xi vs Trump & Apple Innovation

7/9/2019
50%
50%
This week's episode starts with a review of Vodafone's big UK 5G launch event, which both Jamie and Iain attended and which revealed a novel approach to phone tariffs. They move on to the ongoing spat between the leaders of China and the US that is causing Huawei so much trouble and conclude by asking whether Apple has lost the art of innovation.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/vodafone-5g-xi-vs-trump-and-apple-innovation?fbclid=IwAR2nJQGX_EJukK6gNf_Ubz4U9IzGgJE8JMkfm9tuvuINA4a21Ip7ZAjAz9I and subscribe on all podcast platforms!

Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT