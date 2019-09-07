|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Vodafone 5G, Xi vs Trump & Apple Innovation
7/9/2019
This week's episode starts with a review of Vodafone's big UK 5G launch event, which both Jamie and Iain attended and which revealed a novel approach to phone tariffs. They move on to the ongoing spat between the leaders of China and the US that is causing Huawei so much trouble and conclude by asking whether Apple has lost the art of innovation.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/vodafone-5g-xi-vs-trump-and-apple-innovation?fbclid=IwAR2nJQGX_EJukK6gNf_Ubz4U9IzGgJE8JMkfm9tuvuINA4a21Ip7ZAjAz9I and subscribe on all podcast platforms!
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
7 Service Provider Insights on Securing 5G Networks During Commercial Deployment Implementing 5G Security: 5 Service Provider Priorities and Preferences 5 Service Provider Security Considerations to 5G / IoT Security Securing a 5G-Enabled World Don’t Ignore the 5G Future, It’s Coming Fast
eBook: Building the World’s First Fully Virtualized Network - How Rakuten Mobile is Doing it White Paper: Generate New Revenue by Enabling Enterprise White Paper: Get Congestion Relief for your RAN White Paper: The Case for Converged Packet Transport for 5G Video Case Study: Telecom Italia Monetizes 5G to drive New Revenue
5G Security Strategy Considerations 5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Juniper & Ericsson – How can 5G live up to its potential? Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments
5G Poll