The Telecoms.com Podcast: UK Coverage, Monetizing 5G & Nokia

10/29/2019

Scott and Iain from Light Reading are joined by returning special guest telecoms analyst William Webb this week. They start by looking at the latest coverage aspirations for the UK market, move on to examine how much progress the industry is making towards monetizing 5G now that it has been launched and conclude with an analysis of Nokia's latest earnings announcement.

