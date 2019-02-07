|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Trade Wars, 5G Wins & Phone Bills
7/2/2019
The new studio is finally complete and we celebrate with a brand new intro sequence, courtesy of Producer Pierre. This week Scott, Jamie and Iain start by discussing the trade war between the US and China, especially as it affects Huawei. They follow with a look at the various claims from operators to be leading the 5G pack and conclude with a look at O2 UK's attempt to save subscribers money.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/trade-wars-5g-wins-and-phone-bills and subscribe on all podcast platforms!
