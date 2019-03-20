Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Samsung, 5G, AI & Huawei

3/11/2019
50%
50%
The guys are joined by special guest Dan Warren from Samsung in this week's pod and start by getting his take on some of the main themes of the recent MWC show. Dan is head of 5G research at Samsung and so has forgotten more than Scott at least will ever know about the subject. Jamie picks Dan's brains on the importance of edge computing, while Iain introduces the topic of open source, and the elephant in the room that is Huawei is never far away.

Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT