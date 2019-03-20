|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Samsung, 5G, AI & Huawei
3/11/2019
The guys are joined by special guest Dan Warren from Samsung in this week's pod and start by getting his take on some of the main themes of the recent MWC show. Dan is head of 5G research at Samsung and so has forgotten more than Scott at least will ever know about the subject. Jamie picks Dan's brains on the importance of edge computing, while Iain introduces the topic of open source, and the elephant in the room that is Huawei is never far away.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Get Predictive with Machine Learning RAN Automation Future proof your transport network for 5G low-latency and scale Learn how network operators really feel about multi-vendor open RAN Rakuten and Cisco: How to build a faster, more flexible and highly optimized 5G network Ensure your 5G network infrastructure is authentic, verified, trusted
5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Juniper & Ericsson – How can 5G live up to its potential? Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments Defining the Edge: An Essential Part of 5G Transformation
5G Security: Establishing a Holistic Security Approach NB-IoT Security: Enabling a Safer Hyper-Connected World K2-Series 5G-Ready Next-Generation Firewall Extended Application-Layer Visibility Across Multiple Mobile Network Peering Points Build Consistent Security throughout NFV Evolution
5G Webinars
5G Poll