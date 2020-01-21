Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Open RAN, Europe & US Convergence

1/21/2020
Iain, Jamie and Scott start this week's pod by talking about the Open RAN initiative, which they insist is more exciting than it sounds. They move on to Europe and its adoption of an increasingly provocative stance towards the US over 5G and conclude by congratulating US operator Verizon on finally getting the convergence memo.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/open-ran-europe-and-us-convergence and subscribe on all podcast platforms!

