The Telecoms.com Podcast: MWC 2019 Preview

This special episode of the pod was shot early so you can all listen to it on the plane to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2019. The regular team is joined by special guest Paul Nolan of CC Group to give us a perspective from the many, many years he has been attending. They compare notes on the show itself and then discuss what are likely to be the major themes of the show, including 5G phones and the mounting aggro between the US and China that Europe is stuck in the middle of.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/mwc-2019-preview and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2