Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: MWC 2019 Preview

2/22/2019
50%
50%
This special episode of the pod was shot early so you can all listen to it on the plane to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2019. The regular team is joined by special guest Paul Nolan of CC Group to give us a perspective from the many, many years he has been attending. They compare notes on the show itself and then discuss what are likely to be the major themes of the show, including 5G phones and the mounting aggro between the US and China that Europe is stuck in the middle of.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/mwc-2019-preview and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2

Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
5G Webinars
Archived Webinars
5G Poll