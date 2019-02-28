Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Live From MWC19

2/28/2019
50%
50%
Scott, Jamie and Iain take a moment to report from a bar in the middle of the Fira at Mobile World Congress 2019. They reflect on the biggest underlying themes of the show – spoiler alert: it's 5G innit – and compare notes on their experiences, both during the days and long into the nights. As if that alone isn't all the pod action you could ask for, they also get special guests Bengt Nordstrom and Mary Clark involved.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/live-from-mwc-2019 and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2

Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT