The Telecoms.com Podcast: Live* From 5G World

6/21/2018
This week we bring you the pod live (*or at least it was when we filmed it) from 5G World 2018 in London – an event that tested the stamina of our youngest team member. Scott senses a general feeling that everyone should stop moaning about 5G business cases and just get on with it, while Iain notes the current downbeat phase of the 5G hype cycle, Jamie laments a relative lack of ambition from European operators and guest podder Elliott reflects on living the 5G dream.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/live-from-5g-world and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2

