The Telecoms.com Podcast: It's Coming Home
7/10/2018
Iain kicks off this week with tales from Transylvania, which he recently visited to hear about all the cool things Orange Romania is working on with 5G such as fixed wireless access and smart cities. Scott then moves on to 'chapter 11' of the ZTE saga, in which the fraught Chinese kit vendor seems to have been offered a lifeline of sorts by the US. The guys then move on to the content side of things and pray AT&T doesn't ruin HBO, before concluding with a tangential review of the World Cup and Wimbledon.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/its-coming-home and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
