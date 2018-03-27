|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Information Overload
3/27/2018
Scott and Jamie are joined by Ray from Light Reading and go straight into the big story of the week: Cambridge Analytica. The guys more or less agree that it's ultimately all about how little control we have over our personal data and wonder what can be done about it. More importantly, they also speculate about which Star Wars characters they are. Ray steers conversation onto 5G for a change and stresses that it's all very well banging on about clever radio technology, but unless you deal with the unsexy stuff none of it is going to happen. Finally, Jamie manages to find a window in his cryptocurrency trading schedule to tell us about his chat with Vodafone's UK CEO, who was refreshingly honest about the challenges he faces.
Download the audio on SoundCloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/information-overload and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Mobilizing mmWave with 5G NR Leading the LTE IoT evolution to connect the massive Internet of Things Making 5G a reality: Addressing the strong mobile broadband demand in 2019 & beyond 5G Consumer Survey Key motivations and use cases in 2019 and beyond Private LTE Networks
5G Poll
Supporting Partners