The Telecoms.com Podcast: Information Overload

3/27/2018
Scott and Jamie are joined by Ray from Light Reading and go straight into the big story of the week: Cambridge Analytica. The guys more or less agree that it's ultimately all about how little control we have over our personal data and wonder what can be done about it. More importantly, they also speculate about which Star Wars characters they are. Ray steers conversation onto 5G for a change and stresses that it's all very well banging on about clever radio technology, but unless you deal with the unsexy stuff none of it is going to happen. Finally, Jamie manages to find a window in his cryptocurrency trading schedule to tell us about his chat with Vodafone's UK CEO, who was refreshingly honest about the challenges he faces.

Download the audio on SoundCloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/information-overload and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2

