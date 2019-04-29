Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei, Apple/Qualcomm & 5G

4/29/2019
With Jamie gallivanting around China he is replaced, appropriately enough, by Telecoms.com's Wei Shi, for this episode. Wei starts by taking us through some research into the ownership of Huawei and what the significance of it might be. Scott then introduces an overview of the litigation between Apple and Qualcomm that recently came to a conclusion, while Iain reflects on a recent trip to Paris to hear Orange and its partners talk about commercializing 5G.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/huawei-applequalcomm-and-5g and subscribe on all other podcast platforms.

