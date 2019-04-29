|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Huawei, Apple/Qualcomm & 5G
4/29/2019
With Jamie gallivanting around China he is replaced, appropriately enough, by Telecoms.com's Wei Shi, for this episode. Wei starts by taking us through some research into the ownership of Huawei and what the significance of it might be. Scott then introduces an overview of the litigation between Apple and Qualcomm that recently came to a conclusion, while Iain reflects on a recent trip to Paris to hear Orange and its partners talk about commercializing 5G.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/huawei-applequalcomm-and-5g and subscribe on all other podcast platforms.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
5G Security Strategy Considerations 5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Juniper & Ericsson – How can 5G live up to its potential? Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments
Transforming the wireless edge to realize 5G’s full potential Boundless photorealistic mobile XR over 5G Breaking the wireless barriers to mobilize 5G NR mmWave Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency 5G for Industrial Automation The Accelerating Momentum of Connected & Autonomous Vehicles
5G Security: Establishing a Holistic Security Approach NB-IoT Security: Enabling a Safer Hyper-Connected World K2-Series 5G-Ready Next-Generation Firewall Extended Application-Layer Visibility Across Multiple Mobile Network Peering Points Build Consistent Security throughout NFV Evolution
Get Predictive with Machine Learning RAN Automation Future proof your transport network for 5G low-latency and scale Learn how network operators really feel about multi-vendor open RAN Rakuten and Cisco: How to build a faster, more flexible and highly optimized 5G network Ensure your 5G network infrastructure is authentic, verified, trusted
5G Poll