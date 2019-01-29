|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Ericsson, Huawei & Vodafone
1/29/2019
With everyone belatedly getting their acts together, the boys are back in town for the first pod of the year. They delayed long enough to hit the start of quarterly earnings season and Scott starts with a look at Ericsson's numbers. That eventually leads to discussion of Huawei's latest geopolitical challenges, with the Chinese vendor braving the elements at Davos to plead for reason. Jamie and Iain conclude with a look at Vodafone's numbers and some potential existential challenges. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/ericsson-huawei-and-vodafone and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Optimize today’s 5G-ready network with tomorrow’s Capabilities Multi-Domain Service Optimization from Cisco Moving beyond the buzzwords: Understanding Machine Learning The Unsung Heros for Success in an Evolving Network The Converged Cloud Native Packet core – The Heart of the Cloud-to-Client Connected Experience Evolve your transport network for 5G Now
5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Delivering an Integrated, Secure, and Radio-Aware 5G Transport Network Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments Defining the Edge: An Essential Part of 5G Transformation
5G Security: Establishing a Holistic Security Approach Extended Application-Layer Visibility Across Multiple Mobile Network Peering Points Build Consistent Security throughout NFV Evolution Look What’s Riding your Network Network Based Security for the IoT Value Chain
5G Poll