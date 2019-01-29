Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Ericsson, Huawei & Vodafone

1/29/2019
With everyone belatedly getting their acts together, the boys are back in town for the first pod of the year. They delayed long enough to hit the start of quarterly earnings season and Scott starts with a look at Ericsson's numbers. That eventually leads to discussion of Huawei's latest geopolitical challenges, with the Chinese vendor braving the elements at Davos to plead for reason. Jamie and Iain conclude with a look at Vodafone's numbers and some potential existential challenges. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/ericsson-huawei-and-vodafone and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
