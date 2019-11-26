Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: AT&T, India & 5G Races

11/26/2019
Jamie buys Iain a birthday present of half a bottle of manky, generic Scotch and Scott joins them in welcoming the hair of the dog after big nights out for all. They gather themselves long enough to start with a look at AT&T's tendency to get carried away with its marketing, then move on to the car crash that is the Indian telecoms market and conclude with a discussion of whether or not it matters who has the most 5G deal wins.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/att-india-and-5g-races and subscribe on all podcast platforms!

