The Telecoms.com Podcast: Analyze This

5/9/2018
Scott and Jamie once more risk exposing their dilettantism this week as they welcome Gabriel Brown – an analyst, no less, from Heavy Reading. They start with a look at the longest courtship in telecom history: T-Mobile US and Sprint, who have finally decided to make honest operators of each other. They move onto 5G – one of Gabriel's core areas – and he becomes so animated in response to a random question from Pierre that he won't stop banging the microphone. They conclude with some breaking news (at least it was at the time) concerning the battle for the soul of TIM (Telecom Italia) between Vivendi and Elliott.
