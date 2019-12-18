Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: A Year in Review

12/18/2019
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/the-year-in-review and subscribe on all podcast platforms! Only Scott and Iain were around this week so they decided to look back on the year in telecoms over a few beers. The main story was 5G, of course, and they discuss whether or not it was worth the wait. Either way it has fast become a political football, so they spend the second half of the pod reflecting on the effect politics had on the telecoms industry in 2019.
