The Telecoms.com Podcast: 5G, Tech Politics & Notspots
4/9/2019
The usual suspects kick off with a look at some of the first commercial 5G launches, with South Korea leading the way. While Scott is a bit confused by the tariffs, they nonetheless weigh up the pros and cons of paying for 5G. The conversation moves onto the political pressure tech companies are increasingly under, both internally and externally. They conclude with a look at "notspots" -- areas that still lack mobile coverage.
