Video

The Importance of Hardware to 5G

5/20/2019
50%
50%
At the Big 5G Event in Denver, Gilles Garcia, EMEA comms business lead director at chip specialist Xilinx, suggests the hardware platforms needed to underpin 5G rollouts are being overshadowed by excitement over software developments.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT