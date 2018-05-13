|
The 5G Connectivity Challenge
5/15/2018
5G promises to change the way we live our lives, with unprecedented services and unparalleled user experience. To facilitate the experience, mobile network operators (MNOs) need to build an underlying connectivity infrastructure that is capable of delivering on demands like massive machine connectivity, ultra-low latency and hyper-flexible bandwidth. Preparing for these changes will require a whole new way of thinking and working for many operators worldwide.
|
