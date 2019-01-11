Telit Announces Commercial Availabity of 5G Data Card

LONDON -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the commercial availability of its industrial grade 5G data card, the FN980m. The data card is designed for use globally, incorporating support for all scenarios prescribed by the 3GPP for short, mid and long-term deployments of 5G, including non-standalone LTE-5G NR dual connectivity (EN-DC), dynamic spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G, and full 5G NR standalone mode. The data card enables new opportunities and markets for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and service providers working with industrial routers and gateways, fixed wireless access, professional mobile high-resolution video broadcasting equipment and beyond.

"Since we started in cellular back in the 1980s, Telit has made delivering the best wireless performance in our products part of our brand promise," said Marco Contento, vice president, technologies, Telit. "We understand just how critical quality is for radios carrying business or control data in commercial and industrial operations. In addition to applying more engineering into our RF design, Telit leverages its longstanding collaborations with leaders like Qualcomm Technologies, Anritsu and Rohde & Schwarz whose pioneering work in 5G is helping revolutionize the Internet of Things."

Anritsu and Rohde & Schwarz are leading companies that specialize in electronic instrumentation for testing telecommunication equipment. Their innovative test solutions are ideal for the complex radio operation and compliance environments of 5G NR; in both R&D and production use cases. Rigorous validation testing is continuing for the new 5G M.2 data card powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System to ensure best-in-class RF performance.

OEMs in North America, Korea and Japan have already selected and designed in the FN980m data card, in application areas including the industrial IoT, enterprise networks and professional video broadcasting. Samples are currently shipping, with commercial shipments following in Q1 2020. Concluding regulatory certifications in multiple countries in Asia with operator and industry certifications expected for Europe and the Americas in Q1 2020.