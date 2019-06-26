T-Mobile to Launch 5G in 6 US Cities

T-Mobile is ready to launch 5G in six US cities on June 28, albeit on millimeter wave initially.

The last of the four major carriers to launch 5G in the US, T-Mobile is ready to launch in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York at the end of this month.

T-Mobile will be offering the Samsung S10 5G smartphone as its first next-gen device.

T-Mobile says that its first 5G city centers will initially offer 5G outdoors. The carrier is using millimeter wave 5G technology, which delivers high-speed wireless downloads at short coverage ranges.

Why this matters T-Mobile has promised that in the second half of 2019 it will offer "nationwide" 5G. This, however, will use the company's 600MHz low-band frequency rather than ultra high-band millimeter wave.

