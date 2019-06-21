T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Opposition Grows

The states suing to stop T-Mobile and Sprint from merging agreed to an Oct. 7 trial date. That, of course, could be swayed by any opposition or approval from the Justice Department regarding the proposed $26.5 billion deal.

The pre-trial hearing took place this morning at 500 Pearl St., at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, with Judge Victor Marrero presiding.

Four new states -- Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada -- have joined California, New York and eight other states in the group of attorneys general suing to stop the merger.

"The elephant not in the room is the Justice Department," Marrero said, according to a Reuters report, referring to his courtroom. "Either way, it is likely to affect what is on the table."

The FCC has agreed to approve the T-Mobile/Sprint combination, while the DoJ hasn't issued its opinion yet -- but could as early as next week.

George Cary, who represents T-Mobile, said in his remarks that the merger would benefit industry competition.

California Deputy Attorney General Paula Blizzard countered that "four, not three" carriers will maintain a competitive environment in the US.

