T-Mobile Preps mmWave 5G & More in Miami for the Super Bowl

MIAMI -- As pro football gets set to crown its latest champion, T-Mobile has put the final touches on its network in Miami to make sure customers have an incredible mobile experience. Over the last year, T-Mobile permanently boosted network capacity at venues throughout Miami so customers can share their game day moments in real time. T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers already have the biggest 5G network in Miami. And now, customers with capable 5G smartphones can get a speed boost from millimeter wave 5G in places like Hard Rock Stadium and Bayfront Park.

"All these network upgrades mean T-Mobile customers in and around the city can snap, share and stream from the big game with great coverage and serious speed," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "And long after the Super Bowl has come and gone, T-Mobile customers will continue to have the biggest 5G footprint in Miami and across the rest of America with the ONLY nationwide 5G network. And we’re just getting started! If the merger with Sprint is approved, we’ll build on this 5G foundation to deliver transformational broad and deep 5G for all."

With 150,000 people predicted to travel to Miami for Super Bowl LIV events, T-Mobile focused network enhancements where the biggest crowds will be, including Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Beach Convention Center, Bayfront Park, Miami Beach and Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports. And almost all the updates are permanent, so Miami residents and visitors can enjoy the improvements long after the Super Bowl is over.

T-Mobile more than doubled LTE capacity at Hard Rock Stadium so customers can stream, tweet, post and chat about every big moment from the game. To enhance indoor capacity at key venues throughout Miami, T-Mobile built new distributed antenna systems (DAS) and deployed small cells throughout the city to provide additional performance boosts in places that can be difficult for towers to reach.

Almost all of Miami is covered with T-Mobile’s far reaching low-band 5G and fast LTE, so whether customers watch the game from the couch or the beach they’ll be ready to share the action. In addition to launching broad 5G coverage last month, T-Mobile has newly deployed millimeter wave 5G for customers with capable smartphones in parts of Miami, including nearly all of Bayfront Park and at Hard Rock Stadium in the lower bowl, parking lot and main entrances.

