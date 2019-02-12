T-Mobile Launches Its 600MHz 5G Network in the US

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- It's on! T-Mobile today lit up the country’s first nationwide 5G network, covering more than 200 million people and more than 5,000 cities and towns all across the country. Today’s launch immediately catapults T-Mobile into the leadership position as the country’s biggest 5G network, covering more than 1 million square miles, much of that in rural America. But today is just the start. If the merger with Sprint closes, the New T-Mobile will be able to build on this foundation to deliver transformational broad and deep 5G for All.

Two new 5G superphones, the exclusive OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, are available for pre-order today at www.t-mobile.com/devices/5g-phones and in T-Mobile stores on December 6. Both 5G superphones tap into the Un-carrier's 600 MHz 5G network where available and T-Mobile’s advanced nationwide LTE network elsewhere. Plus, both are ready to use Sprint’s 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz) when available from the New T-Mobile if the merger closes. To celebrate the launch, customers can get the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren for FREE with 24 bill credits when they switch to T-Mobile and trade in an eligible phone … or, get a Note10+ 5G for FREE with 24 bill credits when they buy another and add a line (two for new customers).

Metro by T-Mobile will launch America’s first nationwide prepaid 5G on December 6. Because what good is advanced technology if not everyone — absolutely everyone — can get it?

"5G is here on a nationwide scale. This is a HUGE step towards 5G for All," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "While Dumb and Dumber focus on 5G for the (wealthy) Few, launching in just a handful of cities — and forcing customers into their most expensive plans to get 5G — we’re committed to building broad, deep nationwide 5G that people and businesses can access at no extra cost with the New T-Mobile … and today is just the start of that journey."

T-Mobile US Inc.