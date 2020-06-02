T-Mobile Adds 1.9 Million Total Customers in Q4

T-Mobile US once again delivered incredible results in the fourth quarter of 2019, reporting strong net customer additions including 1.9 million total net customer additions, the 27th quarter in a row with more than 1 million total net customer additions. Our 1.0 million branded postpaid phone net customer additions led the industry once again. For full-year 2019, T-Mobile had 7.0 million total net customer additions, including 4.5 million branded postpaid net customer additions - beating its increased customer guidance range of 4.1 to 4.3 million for the full-year 2019. In addition, we reported all-time record-high financial results, including service and total revenues, as well as record Q4 Adjusted EBITDA. These results concluded another record-breaking year for the Un-carrier, in which we delivered strong customer growth and record financial results for the full-year 2019 - once again beating our full-year guidance.

In December 2019, T-Mobile launched America’s first nationwide 5G network, including prepaid 5G with Metro by T-Mobile, covering more than 200 million people and more than 5,000 cities and towns across the United States with 5G. In addition, we introduced two new 600 MHz 5G capable superphones, the exclusive OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and anticipate offering an industry-leading smartphone portfolio built to work on nationwide 5G in 2020. This 5G network is the foundational layer of 5G coverage and it’s just the beginning! With the New T-Mobile, we will be able to combine this foundational layer of 5G with Sprint’s 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, resulting in a broad and deep nationwide 5G experience for everyone, everywhere. And, T-Mobile continues to invest in building its nationwide 4G LTE network, which now covers 327 million Americans, and continues to rapidly deploy its 600 MHz spectrum, which now covers 248 million people, and is live in nearly 8,900 cities and towns across 49 states and Puerto Rico.

