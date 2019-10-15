Sunrise & Huawei Open First European 5G Joint Innovation Center

OPFIKON/DUBENDORF, Switzerland -- Working together with its strategic partner Huawei, Sunrise has built the leading 5G network in Europe. Now with the first 5G Joint Innovation Center in Europe, Sunrise and Huawei will work together to research and develop 5G applications for both the private and business sectors. The joint innovation center will additionally help to build a Swiss 5G ecosystem, using Sunrise’s headquarters in Opfikon to introduce live 5G application scenarios that have already been launched or are about to be commercialized.

“With the opening of the first 5G Joint Innovation Center in Europe, we as a leading 5G provider are taking another important step. What we have presented today will showcase the huge potential of 5G applications for both the private and business sectors. I am particularly proud of the fact that we are the first provider in the world to launch a cloud gaming service with 4K resolution over 5G”, said Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise.

In the Joint Innovation Center, Huawei will also operate an OpenLab, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. In the OpenLab, developers of 5G applications can use a live end-to-end 5G network to test their applications or solutions under real 5G conditions before launching them commercially. Huawei will also provide components such as IoT sensors and end devices for test purposes.

“A successful 5G business requires a healthy and prosperous business environment. It is what the JIC is established for: to innovate, experience and incubate 5G services. I believe a single spark can start a prairie fire, and whatever JIC incubates, it could set as pilots for global carriers,” said Ryan Ding, Executive Director, CEO of the Carrier BG, Huawei.

“The center is very important for Huawei and for the industry,” enthuses Haitao Wang, CEO of Huawei Switzerland. “The aim is to stimulate the 5G eco-system in Switzerland by showcasing real 5G-use cases for business customers and consumers and supporting third party companies to develop and test their 5G-based applications. With this center we can drive innovation on 5G, one of the core technologies for the next decade.”

