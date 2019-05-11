Video

ST's CEO on Data Networks Innovation

11/5/2019
Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Connectivity Solutions at STL, shares his views on 5G, fiber, networks of the future and STL's data network innovation for tomorrow's network operators at the FTTX Council Africa Conference 2019 in South Africa.
