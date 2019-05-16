Sprint's First 5G Devices Available May 31

Sprint announced Thursday that its first 5G devices will become available in its initial batch of 5G markets on May 31.

Sprint says the LG V50 ThinQ and the HTC 5G Hub will be available commercially on that date in its first four 5G markets -- Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City. Sprint will start preorders for both devices on May 17.

In the coming weeks, Sprint will be rolling out 5G in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York City; Phoenix; and Washington, DC.

Last September, Sprint CTO John Saw promised "hundreds of megabits" in initial download speeds for its 5G devices.

Despite AT&T and Verizon's initial lead in rolling out 5G markets, Sprint claims in a statement it will launch the "largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the US across all nine market areas" in the coming weeks.

Sprint will sell its first 5G phone for $1,152 outright, but it is initially offering a 50% discount, with a monthly price of $24 with $0 down via the Sprint Flex lease plan. The 5G Hub will be paired with a similar 50% discount of $12.50 a month for the device, plus $60 per month for 100 gigabytes of data.

Sprint, meanwhile, is offering the phone with its $80 a month Premium Unlimited plan.

