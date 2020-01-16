Sprint Using Renewable Energy in 800+ Virginia Locations

RICHMOND, Va. and OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Sprint and Direct Energy Renewable Services announced today that all of Sprint's more than 800 Virginia locations will now be served with 100% Renewable energy. This agreement includes Sprint's retail locations, cell phone towers, and Sprint's east coast corporate office in Reston, Virginia. These facilities will use more than 88,000 MWh per year. For Sprint, the effort is part of the recent corporate commitment to be carbon neutral across all of their operations by 2025.

As an active corporate renewable energy buyer with a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability, Sprint is a trailblazer in Virginia, seeking to procure renewable energy. "Being a sustainable company is an all-in commitment," said Chas Peterson, Head of Sprint Procurement and Supply Chain. "Working with Direct Energy allows us to be a leader on renewable energy in Virginia, and to diversify our portfolio as Sprint works to attain carbon neutrality across all operations nationwide by 2025."

Dave Grupp, Head of Direct Energy Renewable Energy Services, reiterated the commitment to helping customers achieve their sustainability and climate goals, "Companies like Sprint are eager to sign up for renewable energy. Virginia customers want customized solutions that combine local renewable energy with on-site generation and green power purchase agreements. We want to be able to offer more renewable options in Virginia so that customers continue to have the option of choosing the renewable plan that is right for them."

Sprint recently announced two new Virtual Power Purchase Agreements which enabled new renewable development in Texas. Direct Energy has recently signed offtake agreements that enabled new solar developments in Canada, California, and Texas.

Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S)