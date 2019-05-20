Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Gets FCC Chairman's Approval, Albeit With Conditions

The Chairman of the FCC said he would approve the proposed merger of Sprint and T-Mobile if the companies agreed to sell off Sprint's Boost prepaid business, as well as meet certain network-buildout conditions.

The news puts the proposed merger of the nation's third- and fourth-largest wireless network operators one major step further toward completion, although the transaction still needs approval from the full, five-member FCC commission and the Department of Justice. Already Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel tweeted that she has "serious doubts" whether the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile would be in the public interest.

If Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge, they would still sit behind AT&T and Verizon in terms of customer numbers, but would command extensive spectrum holdings for 5G across 600MHz and 2.5GHz spectrum.

Wall Street investors seemed elated with the news, sending Sprint's stock up 25% and T-Mobile's stock up around 5%.

"Two of the FCC's top priorities are closing the digital divide in rural America and advancing United States leadership in 5G, the next generation of wireless connectivity. The commitments made today by T-Mobile and Sprint would substantially advance each of these critical objectives," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a statement announcing his support for the transaction. In terms of conditions, Pai said the companies have committed to deploying a 5G network that would cover 97% of the US population within three years of the closing of the merger, and 99% of Americans within six years. Pai said the network would also cover 85% of rural Americans within three years and 90% covered within six years.

Pai also pointed to the fixed wireless plans that T-Mobile and Sprint have extensively detailed as part of his rationale. He said T-Mobile and Sprint have guaranteed that 90% of Americans would have access to "mobile broadband service" at speeds of at least 100 Mbit/s and 99% would have access to speeds of at least 50 Mbit/ps. With their in-home, fixed wireless broadband play, the combined Sprint and T-Mobile will directly challenge many of the nation's wired internet service providers like AT&T, Charter and Comcast.

But it's the sale of Sprint's Boost prepaid business that's perhaps the most noteworthy condition. "In addition to their prior commitment not to raise prices for three years, T-Mobile and Sprint have decided to divest Boost Mobile. This sale is designed to address potential competitive issues that have been identified in the prepaid wireless segment," Pai said.

Already Boost founder Peter Adderton and America Movil's US MVNO TracFone have expressed interest in purchasing any prepaid assets divested by Sprint and T-Mobile. Pai did not immediately provide details on how the sale of Boost might be conducted. Sprint currently operates the Boost and Virgin Mobile prepaid brands and counts around 8.8 million prepaid customers, while T-Mobile operates the Metro by T-Mobile prepaid brand and counts roughly 18 million customers.

Although the Department of Justice has so far remained silent on the topic of the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, support for the transaction by the FCC likely indicates that the DoJ will also approve the merger.

