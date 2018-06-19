SK Telecom, Nokia Test Standalone 5G

SEOUL, South Korea -- SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) today announced that the company successfully demonstrated data transmission using 5G SA (Standalone) with Nokia, global network equipment vendor, just five days after the new 5G standard was approved by the 3GPP.

(Being established in 1998, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) is a collaboration between groups of telecommunications standards associations, providing global 5G specifications to its members for the development of commercial telecommunications equipment.)

The two have successfully carried out



End-to-end data transmission and



Ultra-low latency data processing using solely 3GPP-approved 5G SA at the Nokia Lab in Wroclaw, Poland. At the trial site, the two companies have verified the feasibility of various 5G SA-based application services such as



VR



Ultra-HD video



Autonomous driving and

