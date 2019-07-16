SK Telecom Launches the World's First 5G Roaming Service With Swisscom

SEOUL -- SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced today that it begins the world's first 5G roaming service from midnight KST on July 16 through a strategic partnership with Swisscom, the largest telecommunications provider in Switzerland.

Swisscom, which boasts over 6 million mobile subscriptions, started to roll out its 5G network on April 17. The company currently provides 5G service in 110 cities and villages including Zurich, Geneva and Bern as well as rural and touristic areas.

SK Telecom's customers using Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be able to use 5G roaming service through Swisscom when visiting Switzerland after upgrading their devices with the latest software update. In the future, SK Telecom plans to provide software upgrades to LG V50 users and further expand 5G roaming service to other countries around the globe.

"SK Telecom once again proved its leadership in advanced roaming technology with the launch of world's first 5G roaming service" said Han Myung-jin, Vice President and Head of MNO Business Supporting Group of SK Telecom. "We will continuously expand our 5G roaming service to enhance customer experience and benefits."

Meanwhile, with the aim to enable its customers to make and receive high-quality, free-of-charge international roaming voice calls while travelling to 171 countries across the world, SK Telecom launched 'baro' on December 17, 2018. As of June 2019, 'baro' has attracted 2.2 million users and 38 million cumulative calls (total of 800,000 hours of voice calls). Moreover, 'baro' won the 'Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough in Asia' award at the 2019 Asia Mobile Awards held as part of MWC19 Shanghai.

