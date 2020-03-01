Samsung Ships 6.7M Galaxy 5G Smartphones, Promises Galaxy Tab S6 5G

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that in 2019 it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally, giving consumers the ability to experience next-generation speed and performance¹. As of November 2019, Samsung accounted for 53.9% of the global 5G smartphone market² and led the industry in offering consumers five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G.

"Consumers can't wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible," said TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. "For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible."

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020, will be the world's first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series3. With its premium display, multimedia capabilities and now, 5G, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G offers high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

"5G smartphones contributed to 1% of global smartphone sales in 2019. However, 2020 will be the breakout year, with 5G smartphones poised to grow4 1,687% with contribution rising to 18% of the total global smartphone sales volumes," said, Neil Shah, VP of Research at Counterpoint Research. Further, Mr. Shah, adds, "Samsung has been one of the leading players catalyzing the 5G market development in 2019 with end-to-end 5G offerings from 3GPP standards contribution, semiconductors, mobile devices to networking equipment. With tremendous 5G growth opportunities on the horizon, Samsung, over the next decade, is in a great position to capitalize by further investing and building on the early lead and momentum."

For nearly a decade, Samsung has worked to bring 5G from the lab to real life by working closely with carrier partners, regulatory groups and government agencies to develop the best 5G experience possible. As a leading contributor to industry groups like 3GPP and O-RAN Alliance, Samsung is committed to an open, collaborative approach to networking, which has helped to accelerate delivery of 5G to consumers and businesses. Over the past year, in addition to launching a robust 5G device portfolio, the company reached several historical milestones including providing network equipment for the world's first 5G commercial service in Korea as well as working closely with global carrier partners to expand 5G networks and introduce 5G experiences and use cases.

In the year ahead, Samsung will continue to lead the market in 5G innovation by introducing new advancements that will improve the speed, performance and security of Galaxy 5G devices even further. In 2020, these advancements will give even more people access to new mobile experiences that change the way they watch and interact with movies, TV and sports, play games and talk with friends and family.

