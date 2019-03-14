|
Samsung Networks: 5G End-to-End Solutions at MWC19
3/14/2019
From smaller radio units to 5G smartphones to AI-powered network management, Samsung is at the forefront of the 5G rollout in the US and South Korea. In this video, Ovum Analyst Daryl Schoolar catches up with Alok Shah, vice president of strategy and business development at Samsung Electronics America, to learn more about some of the recent technology and ecosystem advancements with Samsung Networks.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Get Predictive with Machine Learning RAN Automation Future proof your transport network for 5G low-latency and scale Learn how network operators really feel about multi-vendor open RAN Rakuten and Cisco: How to build a faster, more flexible and highly optimized 5G network Ensure your 5G network infrastructure is authentic, verified, trusted
5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Juniper & Ericsson – How can 5G live up to its potential? Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments Defining the Edge: An Essential Part of 5G Transformation
5G Security: Establishing a Holistic Security Approach NB-IoT Security: Enabling a Safer Hyper-Connected World K2-Series 5G-Ready Next-Generation Firewall Extended Application-Layer Visibility Across Multiple Mobile Network Peering Points Build Consistent Security throughout NFV Evolution
5G Webinars
5G Poll