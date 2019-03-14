Video

Samsung Networks: 5G End-to-End Solutions at MWC19

3/14/2019
From smaller radio units to 5G smartphones to AI-powered network management, Samsung is at the forefront of the 5G rollout in the US and South Korea. In this video, Ovum Analyst Daryl Schoolar catches up with Alok Shah, vice president of strategy and business development at Samsung Electronics America, to learn more about some of the recent technology and ecosystem advancements with Samsung Networks.
