Samsung Hosts Key 5G Standards Meeting in South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea -- Samsung Electronics today announced that it hosts the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) working groups’ final meeting to complete the 5G mobile communication standards in Busan from May 21st to 25th. This meeting will finalize the relevant standard technologies for 5G commercialization.

About 1,500 standards experts from chipset, handset and equipment vendors including Samsung, Qualcomm, as well as major mobile operators such as Verizon, AT&T, NTT DoCoMo, KT and SK Telecom will attend to complete the 5G phase-1 standard.

"The first 5G standard, which includes innovative technologies developed by Samsung Electronics, will be completed at this 3GPP conference," said Seunghwan Cho, Executive Vice President of Samsung Research. "This will lead the market to commercialize 5G communication to serve as the core infrastructure for the coming fourth industrial revolution."

At this conference, all working groups (RAN working groups 1 to 5) that develop 5G wireless technology assemble to confirm the final technologies for 5G commercialization. These include 5G wireless access technology providing ultra-high speed data and ultra-low latency and the conformance testing method for 5G terminals.

In particular, the RAN4 working group, chaired by Samsung, will decide the radio performance requirements for 5G terminals and base stations including the 3.5GHz and 28GHz bands. This requirement will inform the radio regulations, which will be key in the deployment of a 5G spectrum when 5G commercialization starts in earnest in Korea, in the U.S. and Japan.

