Real-Time Topology for Automated Operations With Telenor Use Case
3/25/2019
As part of EXFO's exploration of "5G done right," Benedict Enweani, director of applications and analytics, walks us through a demo of real-time topology and why it is critical for automated operations, troubleshooting and service assurance, including discussion of a Tier 1 use case with Telenor. He explores specific operator challenges like how to achieve ultra-high confidence network activation and how to detect and verify the cause of wide-scale failures impacting sites, customers or services without human intervention.
