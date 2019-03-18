Video

Radcom CEO Discusses 5G Assurance at MWC19

3/18/2019
In this video Radcom's CEO, Yaron Ravkaie, discusses Radcom's continuing strategy in supporting operators in their transition to NFV and 5G, taking an on-demand approach to network monitoring and helping operators differentiate themselves through delivering superior customer experience.
