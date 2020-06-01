Qualcomm, ZTE, China Mobile Tout 5G Interoperability

SAN DIEGO -- Today, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), ZTE, and China Mobile announced that they have successfully achieved the world's first end-to-end 5G NR Interoperability Data Testing (IoDT) system demonstrating a data connection based on 3GPP R15 standard. Following the guidelines of China Mobile, the IoDT connection demonstration took place at China Mobile's 5G Joint Innovation Center, and utilized ZTE's 5G NR pre-commercial base station and Qualcomm Technologies' 5G NR sub-6 GHz UE prototype. The end-to-end 5G NR system operates in 3.5GHz and supports 100MHz bandwidth, compliant with the 3GPP Release-15 5G New Radio layer 1 framework — including the scalable OFDM numerology, new advanced channel coding and modulation schemes, and the low-latency self-contained slot structure. The end-to-end 5G NR IoDT system is designed to efficiently achieve multi-gigabit per second peak data rates at significantly lower air interface latency than 4G networks. Implementation of 5G NR technologies will be critical to meeting the increasing connectivity requirements of emerging mobile broadband experiences such as streaming high-definition video and immersive virtual/augmented reality in the future, as well as enabling new high-reliability, low-latency services for autonomous vehicles, drones and industrial control, etc.

The successful interoperable connection of the end-to-end 5G NR IoDT system serves as a significant industry milestone towards pre-commercialization of 5G NR technologies at scale, driving rapid development of 3GPP standards-compliant networks and devices.

"Achieving the world's first end-to-end 5G NR interoperable data connection is true testament to our 5G leadership, driving toward the timely launch of standard-compliant commercial networks," said Cristiano Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and president, QCT. "Qualcomm Technologies is committed to the continued success of China's wireless industry and we are excited to collaborate with ZTE and China Mobile to accelerate the path to 5G in China."

Xu Huijun, chief technology officer and executive vice president, ZTE, said, "ZTE is aiming to become one of the first suppliers of commercial 5G equipment and solutions. During the course of 5G technology verification and product-based development, ZTE is actively verifying a multitude of key technologies, solutions and network models together with industry partners. The world's first 5G NR interoperable data connection, completed by China Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE showcases our committed effort and periodical results."

Li Zhengmao, vice president, China Mobile Communications Corporation, said, "China Mobile is committed to promoting the unified global 5G standard with industry partners. The achievement of end-to-end 5G NR interoperable connection testing, compliant with the 3GPP 5G NR standard, is an important milestone of 5G standard to productization and pre-commercialization from standard. China Mobile is committed to working with other industry leaders, including Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE to promote that the 5G products continue to mature and the 5G industry marches to success."

Qualcomm