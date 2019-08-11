Qualcomm Highlights IHS Markit 5G Economy Study Findings

SAN DIEGO -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., announced new study findings, forecasting that 5G will generate $13.2 trillion in sales enablement* by 2035. The IHS Markit 5G Economy Study, commissioned by Qualcomm Technologies Inc., shows an increase of $1 trillion in 5G sales enablement by 2035 over the original forecast released in 2017 which estimated $12.3 trillion.

IHS Markit correlated this increase in large part due to the early completion of the initial 5G standard and the subsequent accelerated rollout. As noted at the Qualcomm 5G Summit in October, there are now more than 30 live 5G networks and more than 40 OEMs launching 5G-enabled devices, making it the fastest ever rollout of a cellular technology generation.

Additional key predictions from the study show:

The global 5G value chain will support 22.3 million jobs in 2035. This is 3.4 times as many jobs as a similar level of economic output supports today

The global 5G value chain will invest an average of $235B annually to continue to expand and strengthen the 5G technology base. This figure represents nearly 80% of the total US federal, state and local government spending on transportation infrastructure in 2017