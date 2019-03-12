Qualcomm Announces 2 New 5G Snapdragon Products, New Fingerprint Tech

HAWAII -- During the first day of the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm Incorporated President, Cristiano Amon took to the stage with ecosystem leaders from across the globe to declare 2020 as the year 5G will go mainstream and provide more consumers around the world with 5G's multi-gigabit speeds. The new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 5G mobile platforms define what is possible in flagship smartphones while enabling broad based 5G adoption across the growing number of commercial 5G networks.

"5G will open new and exciting opportunities to connect, compute, and communicate in ways we've yet to imagine and we are happy to be a key player driving the adoption of 5G around the world," said Amon. "Our Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms announced today will continue to show leadership in the industry and deliver on the promise of scaling 5G in 2020."

Announcing the 2020 8-Series Snapdragon flagship, a 7-Series integrated 5G platform and Modular Platform families

Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., unveiled two new 5G Snapdragon mobile platforms to lead and scale 5G and AI in 2020. The flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, which includes the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System, is the world's most advanced, global 5G platform, designed to deliver unmatched connectivity and performance for the next generation of flagship devices. The Snapdragon 765/765G bring integrated 5G connectivity, AI processing and select Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ experiences. We expect Snapdragon 865 and 765/765G to power the most advanced Android-based smartphones launching in 2020 – regardless of whether users are in 5G or 4G coverage. Full platform details will be shared tomorrow.

Katouzian also introduced our first family of mobile platform-based modules, the Snapdragon 865 and 765 Modular Platforms. These modular platforms are products of an end-to-end strategy to empower the industry with the tools needed to scale 5G with ease, offering our customers lower development costs while also more quickly commercializing products with new industrial designs for mobile and IoT devices. The first carriers announcing support of the certification program for Snapdragon Modular Platforms are Verizon and Vodafone, with more expected in 2020.

New Qualcomm® 3D Sonic Fingerprint Technology

Katouzian also announced 3D Sonic Max, the latest version of our ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. 3D Sonic Max offers a recognition area that is 17x larger than the previous generation, allowing for increased security via simultaneous two-finger authentication, increased speed and ease of use.

Amon and Katouzian were also joined on stage by ecosystem leaders:

"Given its role to date in helping advance the global 5G ecosystem, I'm excited to see Qualcomm Technologies announce plans for mobile platform-based modules designed to further scale products across the industry," said Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer, Verizon. She added, "the Snapdragon Tech Summit is a great venue for ecosystem partners to collaborate and for Verizon to share our vision of where 5G will make the greatest impact on society."

"5G is a focus for the entire Lenovo organization - from network infrastructure to personal devices, being the first to launch a 5G smartphone and preview a 5G PC," said Sergio Buniac, president, Motorola. "As the mobile arm, Motorola will continue leading the 5G era with our expanded lineup of 5G solutions in 2020 -- driven by the high-performing Snapdragon 765 and 865 Mobile Platforms, re-invigorating our place in the premium flagship space."

"The 5G era opens up new opportunities and challenges. It brings great innovations and redefines how users interact with devices, audio, and video applications. The next generation of "Super Internet" will be an all-new model that combines 5G + AI + IoT, and Xiaomi will be at the forefront of this, developing and bringing 5G smartphones to the masses," said Bin Lin, co-founder, vice chairman, Xiaomi Corporation. "In 2020 Q1, Xiaomi is proud to announce that we will be introducing our flagship Mi 10 – one of the world's first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform."

"OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies have maintained a close and strong collaboration, and today we are honored to witness the launch of Qualcomm Technologies' latest 5G mobile platforms and be part of its global commercialized plan. In 2020 Q1, OPPO will launch its flagship product using the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, together bringing a faster and superior 5G experience to users. In the era of 5G and intelligent connectivity, OPPO will continue to invest in 5G products, research, standard development and application scenarios, with Qualcomm Technologies and other partners in the industry, to bring more 5G values and possibilities to users around the world," said Alen Wu, vice president and president of global sales, OPPO.

"Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform," said Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global. "Aside from being an excellent mobile platform for best-in-class 5G connectivity, Snapdragon 765 mobile platform allows us to offer breakthrough entertainment capabilities combined with our PureDisplay technology, and our unique ZEISS powered imaging solutions that enable fans to create and share amazing content over 5G. We also congratulate Qualcomm Technologies on the announcement of its Snapdragon Modular Platform. This innovative approach to making 5G more accessible to OEMs will dramatically streamline the development process and we look forward to exploring possibilities of working with Qualcomm Technologies on this exciting platform."

