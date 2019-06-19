Video

Potential $8.5B Hit to UK Economy Without Huawei 5G

6/19/2019
Matt Howett, principal analyst at Assembly, talks about the potential impact of restricting Huawei in the UK telecoms supply chain. According to a recent report from the research firm, any restraints on Huawei could delay the widespread availability of 5G in the UK by up to two years and inflict heavy damage on the economy.
