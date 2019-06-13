Podcast: What We Think We'll Pay for 5G

We're six months into a new world -- the world of 5G. But what's this going to cost us? And what are we prepared to pay?

Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss how all the major US telcos are handling 5G pricing, which carriers seem to have the most practical pricing strategies so far and how what we pay for 5G services could change over time.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading